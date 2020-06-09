Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,114 Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

