Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 800 TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $134.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

