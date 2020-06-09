Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 485.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

CACG opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $37.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

