Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 285.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,219.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 and have sold 315,890 shares valued at $6,938,605. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.