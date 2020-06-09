Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 378 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

