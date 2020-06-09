Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,266 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 479.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

