Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 839 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 570.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RealPage by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 123,636 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,125 shares of company stock worth $11,368,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

