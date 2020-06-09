Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 140.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 106,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 95,455 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 546,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MEN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

