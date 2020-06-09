Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 454.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

