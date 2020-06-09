Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWH opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

