Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 639.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Caplan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

