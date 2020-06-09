Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $56,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 625.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

