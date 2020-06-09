Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $66,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,968,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.