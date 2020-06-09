Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 257.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

