Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $54,000 in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,206,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,135,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.