Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $55,000 in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,312 shares of company stock worth $41,618,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $205.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

