Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $180.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

