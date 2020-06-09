Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

