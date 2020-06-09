Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,355 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 1,575.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.