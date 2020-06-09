Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 646.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15.

