Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 45,900 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111,587 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NDP stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

