Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 842 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 510.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

