Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dropbox by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 940,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,291. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

