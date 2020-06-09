Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,201,000 after purchasing an additional 967,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,777 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 512,022 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

HIG opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

