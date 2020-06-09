Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,538 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.32. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

