Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,055 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,848 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,740.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 91,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.