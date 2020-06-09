Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,547 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23,754.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,896,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 452,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Societe Generale upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

