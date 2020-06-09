Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $49,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Global X China Consumer ETF Company Profile

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

