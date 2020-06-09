Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $50,000 Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $255,176.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

