Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 21.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

