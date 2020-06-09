Royal Bank of Canada Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of GPS opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

