Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Financial Institutions worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,686,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $339.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 2,558 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $185,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.