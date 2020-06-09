Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Camden National worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,698.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $560.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

