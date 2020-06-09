Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 186.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Unifi by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 22.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE UFI opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,288.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,365 shares of company stock valued at $365,186 in the last 90 days. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

