Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.