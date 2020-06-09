Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Zumiez worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,776 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.