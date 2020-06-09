Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 62,770 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of AngioDynamics worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.