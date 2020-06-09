Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

