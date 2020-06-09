Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,489,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

SGEN stock opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,261 shares of company stock worth $103,421,813 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

