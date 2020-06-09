Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $333.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.