Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

SPG stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.