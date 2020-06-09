Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 607,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 174.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,970,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $88,369.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,484.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

