Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,200 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PVH were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 99.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of PVH by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.3% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

PVH stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

