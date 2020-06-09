Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 200 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $82,297,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

RL stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

