Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,501 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 292,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,763 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.