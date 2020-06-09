Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.