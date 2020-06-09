Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,667,000 after purchasing an additional 571,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

