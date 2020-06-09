Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after buying an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.