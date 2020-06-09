Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $470,000 Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in News were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 108.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in News by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. News’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

