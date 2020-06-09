Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

